Every end is a new beginning, they say. Well, that might not be always true but in this case, it describes perfectly what happened to this poor 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8. But, no sympathy is needed here - it’s probably for the better.

Here’s the story. YouTube star Emelia Hartford has been actively working on her Corvette C8 in an attempt to build one of the most powerful twin-turbo C8s and a truly capable drag beast. Probably she went too far with her team with the turbochargers boost as the LT2 engine of the supercar simply didn’t survive.

In one of her latest videos (at the top), she takes the car for a ride but the engine quickly changes its sound and throttle response. When she’s back to the garage, her team discovers something’s wrong with one of the pistons. The whole story goes from “let’s see how far we can push that engine” to “let’s see how we can rebuild that engine.”

The latest video of the series (below) takes us to the disassembling of the V8 engine. The team takes the mill off the car and also removes the heads in search of the broken piston. Surprise - all pistons look good but there is still a knocking noise coming from the engine.

Further investigations make it clear that the problem is even deeper. It turns out the whole problem comes from bent rods and that’s not really a surprise as it’s something we’ve seen with the LT2 engines when pushed too much.

So, what’s next? We don’t know yet but Emelia and her team are going to rebuild the engine. Whether they will go for a stock rebuild or will replace the internals with aftermarket components, we will probably learn in the next episode.