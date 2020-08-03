You’ll have to patiently wait until June next year to take delivery of a new Bronco 2-Door or 4-Door, provided you’re among the early adopters. Reserve one now and Ford will deliver your off-road-ready SUV sometime in 2021, so it’s going to be a long wait. Thankfully, the Blue Oval is attempting to ease the wait by releasing more and more content with its much-hyped Bronco revival.

Case in point, Ford's North American Product Communications Manager, Mike Levine, shared on his personal Twitter account a couple of short clips with the 2021 Bronco in action. Both show a Cyber Orange example of the 2-Door model with the roof off while tackling the dunes in the company of its nemesis, the Jeep Wrangler.

The Bronco featured here has the Sasquatch package that’ll be available on all six trim levels, adding a variety of off-road goodies, including the 17-inch beadlock-compatible wheels wrapped in chunky 35-inch tires. Admittedly, these are not the most exciting videos, but they do provide an early opportunity to see the big Bronco in action. With customer deliveries so far away, we’ll settle for any actual footage over still images or CGI videos.

If you’re wondering what’s with the flags, they’re for safety purposes to make the vehicles more visible and thus diminish the risks of a potential collision with another vehicle, be it an SUV or an ATV. The 2021 Bronco will be offered with more than 200 factory-backed accessories, but it remains to be seen whether these orange flags will be on the list.

With a recent report claiming Ford has registered more than 230,000 reservations for the new Bronco, it’s safe to say the capable off-roader will be a common occurrence on the sand dunes once deliveries will commence next summer. Meanwhile, the online configurator will be up and running by September and the order books are set to open in December.