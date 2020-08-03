July 13 was Ford’s three-in-one Bronco reveal with the official unveiling of the body-on-frame 2-Door and 4-Door models joined by the smaller unibody Sport. While the online configurator for the latter has been up and running since the big debut, fire up Blue Oval’s website and you won’t be able to configure your perfect full-fat Bronco.

The good news is you won’t have to wait much longer to spec your big Bronco as the build configurator will go live sometime next month. Ford North America Product Communications manager, Mike Levine, took to Twitter to announce the Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door will be embedded into Ford USA’s configurator in September, complete with all the pricing details.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

53 Photos

Mike Levine went on to mention the order books will open in December, and it will be interesting to see how many of those rumored 230,000 reservations will be converted into actual sales. Even early adopters will have to patiently wait to take delivery as Ford won’t start shipping the Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door SUVs to their rightful owners until June 2021.

If you haven’t reserved one yet, arm yourself with a lot of patience as newly made reservations won’t be fulfilled until 2022. This goes to show the initial customer reaction has been extraordinary, as demonstrated by the Bronco First Edition sold out within hours. As a matter of fact, Ford took a somewhat unusual decision to double production of the First Edition to 7,000 units to match the strong demand its revived nameplate is enjoying.

Beyond the fully loaded First Edition, customers get to pick from six trim levels and have to pay at least $28,500 for the 2-Door and $33,200 for the 4-Door to get behind the wheel of the retro-flavored SUV. There could be one more Bronco flavor coming later this decade as the rumor mill suggests a pickup truck is planned to take on the Jeep Gladiator.

When asked whether the Bronco with the Sasquatch package will be available with a seven-speed manual gearbox, Mike Levine said “we’re listening.” Reading between the lines, it could happen one day, provided there will enough customer demand to make Ford change its mind and put three pedals in a Bronco riding on 35-inch tires and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

The Bronco’s future could also include diesel and hybrid powertrains, while a V8-powered derivative to go head to head with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 V8 seems unlikely for the time being. Meanwhile, there will be more than 200 factory-backed accessories available for the regular full-fat Broncos, and it appears those nifty tube doors are on the menu as well.