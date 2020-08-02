If you're rebuilding a truck, an SUV, or a van from the late 1980s until the early 2000s, you're in luck as General Motors makes 350 service engines available for purchase. This is unlike some 350 cubic-inch V8s that you can buy via GM Genuine Parts, which are refurbished and repurposed.

For this application, GM's 350 service engine V8s are all-new and don't have refurbished components. This ensures better reliability and longevity, plus they also come with a three-year/100,000 mile limited warranty.

Applications of the 5.7-liter V8 include Gen 1 (covering trucks, vans, and SUVs from 1987-1995), Gen 1e LD (covering light-duty trucks from 1996-2002), and Gen 1e HD (covering heavy-duty trucks from 1996-2002).

The new GM 350 service engines feature brand-new four-bolt main blocks that are roller camshaft-ready and mechanical fuel pump-capable. They also come with new cylinder head and block castings and race-proven forged steel crankshafts for durability, as well as new valve covers, oil pan, timing cover, and dipstick tube provisions on both sides. The whole replacement engine comes with precise CNC machining of cylinder heads, block castings, and other components, as well.

"Building on the history and versatility of the original 350 first available in Chevrolet models such as the Camaro and Corvette, this engine continues to deliver," said Andrew McKittrick, manager of GM’s propulsion portfolio.

"Every GM Genuine Parts engine incorporates our very latest engineering technology and product enhancements to offer a reliable and dependable product for our customers."

The GM 350 V8 service engines are now available via certified GM dealerships or through genuinegmparts.com. Pricing isn't available at the time of this writing, but GM Authority noted that GM has been offering similar new 350 V8 service engine for $2,807.