Armored CUV hidden in plain sight.
Are you in need of a mobile safe room in the shape of the new Cadillac XT6 CUV that can protect you and your passengers from gunfire and other ballistic attacks? If so, the team over at AddArmor has you covered with their new Cadillac XT6 armored family hauler ready to take on normal CUV duties with an added layer of protection. What makes the AddArmor XT6 worthy of joining your armored CUV shopping list? Let’s dive in and find out if the Addarmor XT6 is up to your standards.
AddArmor starts with a stock Cadillac XT6 and replaces the windows with bullet-resistant shatterproof ballistic glass. The team at AddArmor then gets to work installing custom-molded Ballistic protection panels that are made of ultra-light synthetic laminate materials that are 60% lighter and 10 times stronger than ballistic steel. This unique material adds the protection you want while minimizing the extra weight added to the vehicle.
Besides the new armored glass and panels, the Cadillac XT6 remains completely stock and in no way distinguishable from a normal XT6. This anonymity means your armored car can blend in with traffic and doesn’t draw any unwanted attention.
ADDARMOR INTRODUCES WORLD’S SAFEST CUV WITH TRANSPARENT ARMORED XT6 STARTING AT $86,000
AddArmor Designs New State of the Art Mobile Safe-Room Featuring Most Affordable Protection Package for Drivers to Date
Founded by Special Operations and law-enforcement veterans, AddArmor specializes in turning any type of car or truck into a Mobile Safe-Room. Today, AddArmor is proud to introduce their newest Mobile Safe-Room, the 2020 Cadillac XT6, featuring the company’s $28,000 anti-intrusion package.
AddArmor’s Anti-Intrusion Protection Package replaces all of the vehicle’s factory-installed windows with bullet resistant shatterproof ballistic glass. Additionally, AddArmor fortifies all of the vehicle’s doors and hatches by installing lightweight, custom-fit ballistic protection panels inside each door and hatch. Ballistic protection panels are made of ultra-light synthetic laminate materials that are 60% lighter and 10 times stronger than ballistic steel. AddArmor’s proprietary designs and custom installation techniques combine maximum protection with minimal additional weight. This retains the vehicle’s existing exterior appearance without compromising mechanical performance.
“When people think of armored vehicles, most immediately think of large, cost prohibitive SUVs,” continues Blaber. “Our new AddArmor XT6 dispels that notion. This is the world’s safest Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV)ever made. At AddArmor, we want to protect as many people as we can by delivering peace of mind out on the road. At $28,000, the AddArmor Anti-Intrusion package offers world class security at a superb price. Given the XT6 is a powerful crossover vehicle with a comfortable cabin, it was the perfect CUV to showcase our Anti-Intrusion technology.”
The AddArmor XT6 Features a 3.6-liter 310 hp engine that offers 271 lb.-ft. of torque. The XT6 incorporates several innovative safety systems as well, including Front Pedestrian Braking system to apply or enhance driver braking capabilities, a night vision mode to locate potential hazards and Lane Departure Warning technology to keep passengers safe at all times. With forward, rear and blind spot collision alerts, the XT6 remains an extraordinarily safe vehicle with incredible hazard detection capabilities. AddArmor’s new XT6 also features run-flat tires capable of driving up to 50 miles after they are damaged.
AddArmor can create custom protection packages to suit individual client needs for new or existing vehicles. Anti-Intrusion packages for family and business vehicles start at $28,000 with several interchangeable options available based on customer preferences.