Are you in need of a mobile safe room in the shape of the new Cadillac XT6 CUV that can protect you and your passengers from gunfire and other ballistic attacks? If so, the team over at AddArmor has you covered with their new Cadillac XT6 armored family hauler ready to take on normal CUV duties with an added layer of protection. What makes the AddArmor XT6 worthy of joining your armored CUV shopping list? Let’s dive in and find out if the Addarmor XT6 is up to your standards.



For starters, the AddArmor XT6 is not cheap with a starting price of $86,000 or $28,000 over the price of an unarmored XT6 for Cadillac. That price tag may sound steep, but you can’t put a price on peace of mind. According to AddArmor CEO and former Special Operations Veteran, Pete Blaber. “The idea behind adding armor is to create a ‘Mobile Safe-Room’ that protects the passengers of the vehicle from would-be attackers (e.g. criminals, terrorists, active shooters) while also providing ‘peace of mind’ that cannot be attained in an unarmored vehicle.”

AddArmor starts with a stock Cadillac XT6 and replaces the windows with bullet-resistant shatterproof ballistic glass. The team at AddArmor then gets to work installing custom-molded Ballistic protection panels that are made of ultra-light synthetic laminate materials that are 60% lighter and 10 times stronger than ballistic steel. This unique material adds the protection you want while minimizing the extra weight added to the vehicle.



Besides the new armored glass and panels, the Cadillac XT6 remains completely stock and in no way distinguishable from a normal XT6. This anonymity means your armored car can blend in with traffic and doesn’t draw any unwanted attention.