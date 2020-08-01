To celebrate Juventus’s ninth straight Serie A title and win against Sampdoria, soccer superstar Christiano Ronaldo treated himself to a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci to live alongside his Chiron and other amazing cars in his garage. With only 10 Bugatti Centodiecis slated for production, only a legend like Ronaldo can afford such a special vehicle. Is this limited production Bugatti enough to impress one of the great soccer players in history?



With a price tag of $5.5 million, the Bugatti Centodieci is certainly not cheap, but Christiano Ronaldo should have no problem making the payments as Juventus paid over $100 million to have Ronaldo sign on for a four-year contract. This limited-edition hypercar is based on the Chiron, which Ronaldo already owns, but has a few key changes to make it a unique offering.

For starters, the Bugatti Centodieci has a completely revised exterior design that is reminiscent of the Bugatti EB110 supercar of the 1990s. This unique exterior gives the Bugatti Centodieci a completely different look when compared to the Chiron it’s based on. The Bugatti Centodieci is powered by a revised version of the Bugatti Chiron’s W-16 engine. Power rises from 1,500 horsepower in the Bugatti Chiron to 1,600 horsepower in the Bugatti Centodieci. The Bugatti Centodieci also features stacked quad exhausts for a larger rear diffuser that increases downforce and on-road stability at speed.



To build these bespoke hypercars takes time and Christiano Ronaldo will have to wait his turn just like everyone else. Deliveries won’t start until 2021 but I’m sure Ronaldo has other things to occupy his time like Juventus’s upcoming Champions League run. Ronaldo will have to settle for drives in his Chiron for now, but we’ve all got problems.