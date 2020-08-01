The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the most luxurious SUVs on the planet blending decades of experience in the luxury car market with a brand-new SUV platform that offers serious presence. The Cullinan gives you the same luxurious driving experience you’d expect from a Roll-Royce, but with the added benefit of off-road capabilities and all-weather performance. With the growing popularity of SUVs, it's clear the Cullinan will be one of Roll-Royce’s most important products that will spawn many special editions to keep buyers interested. To further expand the Cullinan portfolio, graphic design Youtuber TheSketchMonkey turned the Cullinan SUV into the world’s most luxurious truck, and we kind of want one.



The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is based on the same platform as the Phantom VIII, which was built specifically for the most luxurious experience. This unibody construction is great for luxury sedan and SUVs, but it's not ideal for pick up duty where body on frame designs dominate the segment. With that being said, its highly unlikely a Rolls-Royce Cullinan truck owner is going to use their vehicle to haul tons of gravel to work site. Instead, owners would probably use the new cargo area to carry camping supplies or the results of a successful hunt.

With that being said, the Cullinan’s drivetrain is up for truck duty. Powered by a BMW sourced 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12, the Cullinan produces 563 hp (420 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This powerful engine sends power through a ZF sourced 8-speed automatic transmission and is mated to a full-time all-wheel-drive system. This stout drivetrain is more than enough to handle light truck work and can send the current Cullinan to a top speed of 155mph.



Turning any SUV into a truck is a risk, but the Cullinan seems to work. There is a massive market for the Luxury truck buyers and the Cullinan truck could attract an entirely new customer base to Rolls-Royce.