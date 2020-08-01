There's nothing like going out in the great outdoors with your family. It's one of the best ways to teach your kids how to survive in the wild, and a little break from the hustle and bustle of life is a welcome thought, especially during these trying times.

Maybe you could do so with your SUV or with a motorhome that you've built or bought for these kinds of trips. But if those aren't enough, check out this towed trailer from the Land Down Under – the 2020 Lotus Caravans Off Grid.

The Lotus Caravans Off Grid is your ultimate trailer for your family trips. It's a build-your-own trailer, with 10 uniquely designed ergonomic floor plans to choose from. You can start with a cabin that measures 16 feet, 6 inches tall, while the tallest build is at 23 feet and 3 inches.

Apart from size, the Off Grid boasts heavy-duty Control Rider twin shock suspension and Gabriel shockers, equipped in conjunction with a set of BF Goodrich all-terrain tires on custom 17-inch Lotus Caravans wheels.

Inside, the Off Grid offers a luxurious cabin with modern furniture and state-of-the-art appliances. It has a lot to offer, and Lotus Caravans website even has a walkthrough 360-view microsite.

As the name implies, the Australian Lotus Caravans Off Grid has three 170-watt solar panels and two 120Ah deep cycle batteries to provide your family's power needs. And yes, extended trips are possible with a 25Ah battery charger and a 45Ah solar regulator, keeping every electronic equipment alive.

The price for the 2020 Lotus Caravans Off Grid isn't listed on the brand's website, but you can build your own through its configurator and see where you can spend your virtual money on.