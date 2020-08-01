The Ford Bronco comes in six trim levels, which you can get in either two- or four-door variants. It's safe to say that there's a lot of Broncos to choose from but to make things worse (or better), you also have eleven color choices to dilute your choices further. Even without doing the exact math tells you that you're going to spend some time in its configurator once the ordering books open.

Out of all these options, the Shadow Black color would probably be one of the popular choices. Besides, it's one of the most popular vehicle colors in the world, comprising 19 percent of the cars sold in 2019.

We've seen the Shadow Black Bronco with and without the Sasquatch package in photos and they look really good, at least for us. Now see a four-door Bronco with the same paint job on a quick walkaround video uploaded by AutoTrend TV on YouTube. It looks pretty great and sinister, to say the least, and we won't be surprised if a lot of people would choose this stale color over the more exciting hues.

There's just one problem, though – you may have to wait 18 more months before you can get your hands on one. According to Ford, the company has garnered a massive amount of reservations for the returning icon, to a point that some customers might not even get their SUV by 2022.

Of note, a report came out saying that Ford amassed around 230,000 Bronco reservations, which complicates things further if you haven't lifted a finger to reserve your own – and this is just in the United States. The top-spec Bronco and Bronco Sport First Editions reportedly won't reach Canada.

If you're reading this from outside the U.S., well, Ford hasn't disclosed any official information about the exportation of the popular nameplate.