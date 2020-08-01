Have you ever wondered how much action cameras have changed the way we see the world? It was in 2004 when the first commercially available action camera was introduced by Woodman Labs and since then, the world seems different we reckon.

From capturing off-roading adventures to different places bigger cameras wouldn't otherwise reach – such as the interior of an acoustic guitar – action cameras are a great tool to broaden our perspective of life.

This video (embedded on top) from Warped Perspective, however, took us on a whole new, albeit a bit weird, adventure.

As requested by the viewers of the YouTube channel, the host got an idea to capture what's inside a car's tire. To do this, he got a GoPro and mounted it on the front right wheels of a Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG. Of course, there will be scarce light when the tire's fitted, so the host added light and battery together with the GoPro for illumination.

The inside part of the tire looked like an anaconda's throat – not that we've seen one in real life, but this is what we imagine the giant South American snake's innard would look like.

With greasy hands and a hopeful mindset, the presenter proceeded and drove the Mercedes to capture the tire's interior while driving. At first, the movement of the rubber was expected, flattening when pressed against the pavement. It was peaceful, but things changed when the host tried a sharp left turn. Since the pressure on the wheel was greater at that maneuver, the rubber hit the camera and altered its perspective a bit.

The GoPro was still intact (we think), so we can expect more weird experiments from Warped Perspective after this one using his trusty action camera.