It has been a while since we've heard from Ferrari about the Purosangue. The all-new high-riding Ferrari model, which the marque refuses to call an SUV, was announced in 2018 to extend the Italian brand's lineup and tap the bestselling SUV/crossover market.

Since then several reports have come out, including fan renderings that speculate what a Ferrari high-rider would look like. We've even made one, which you can see below.

The first alleged Purosangue prototype sighting was back in 2018 – a month after the nameplate's announcement. It was a test mule, a GTC4Lusso that's reportedly carrying the Purosangue's powertrain.

This time, a similar prototype was spotted testing in Maranello, as seen on the spy video embedded on top of this page. The test mule is still a GTC4Lusso and the noticeable giveaway were the awkwardly high wheel arches akin to what the Purosangue will have.

The Purosangue will be riding on a new front mid-engined Ferrari architecture, which will allow all-wheel drive and electrification. This new platform hit daylight with the Roma.

Only a few details were shared by Ferrari when the model was announced, which include options of going for a purely internal combustion engine or a hybrid setup.

Other info bared includes the fact that it will have five doors and a coupe body style. Size-wise, however, it won't be as massive as the Lamborghini Urus. Later reports revealed that Ferrari engineers are favoring a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the FUV. Although, the V12 won't likely benefit from electrification since the added weight of batteries won't be a pretty combo with the huge V12 power plant.

The Ferrari Purosangue is expected to be revealed in 2021.