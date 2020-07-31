Squint and the Suzuki Jimny could look like several other boxy makes and models. Jeep Wrangler? Maybe. A vintage Ford Bronco? Yup. A baby G-Class? Well, duh. The lookalike list only continues to grow, and the latest addition to it is a first-generation Land Rover Defender. And it’s all thanks to Damd in Japan, again.

The company has a complete kit that turns the Suzuki into an imitation Land Rover Defender, though a vintage one. The kit includes grille, the front and rear bumpers, a new hood, mud flaps, five Dean Cross Country or APIO Wildboar SR 16-inch wheels, wheel arches, and badging. The badging and lettering are made to look authentic, though they say and spell out Little D, instead, which is available in silver and black. The company also offers the wheel caps in color to match the vehicle’s.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny “little D.” By Damd

12 Photos

Damd also offers the kit alone, removing the wheels from the package. Every part listed above is available individually, including the Little D lettering and badge or the license plate relocation bracket. There is one upgrade for the inside – seat covers, which are available in gray checkered or beige houndstooth to add a touch of nostalgia to the vintage look.

The upgrades only change the Jimny’s appearance. The bite-sized SUV’s from-the-factory 1.5-liter engine remains the powertrain. It produces 100 horsepower (75 kilowatts) and 96 pound-feet (130 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with either a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual transmission. Power routes to all four wheels through Suzuki’s Allgrip Pro AWD system. The part-time 4WD system comes with a low-range transfer gear and three driving modes.

Don’t let the small size and lackluster performance numbers trick you into thinking the Suzuki is all about looks. When the automaker redesigned it, it revised the rear suspension design, allowing for a 37-degree approach angle and a 49-degree departure angle. With numbers like those, this Defender appearance kit seems quite appropriate. And adorable.