The color scheme looks nearly as good here as it does on the original.

Rod Hall was a master of off-road racing, and in the late 1960s, he drove the Ford Bronco to class and overall victories in the event that's now the Baja 1000. Now, Abimelec Design has revived the appearance of this rugged for a rendering combining it with the 2021 Bronco.

The new Bronco maintains the original generation's blocky proportions, so the 1960s livery fits this rendering really well. It wears a predominantly red, white, and blue color scheme, but a bulging, black hood breaks up the patriotic palette.

 

For heading off-road, the Rod-Hall-inspired Bronco rides on five-spoke wheels with big tires, and there's a slightly higher ride height to help them hit. KC lamps on the bumper and top of the windshield would help light the way ahead. There's no roof or windows, and the rear seats are gone, too. A full-sized spare wheel occupies some of the newly empty space.

More Bronco Renderings:

ford bronco pickup rendering inevitable Ford Bronco Pickup Truck Rendering Predicts The Inevitable
ford bronco sport police interceptor rendering Ford Bronco Sport Renderings Imagine An Off-Road Police Vehicle

Abimelec Design imagines this off-road beast using the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. With 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque, it would be quite an upgrade over the available twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost with 310 hp (231 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque.

Gallery: Ford Bronco R

Ford Bronco R
22 Photos
Ford Bronco R Ford Bronco R Ford Bronco R Ford Bronco R Ford Bronco R Ford Bronco R Ford Bronco R

Ford has already shown off its own off-road racing take on the Bronco (gallery above). The company said that it was dedicated to the 50th Anniversary of Rod Hall's overall 1969 Baja 1000 victory. His granddaughter, Shelby, even drove the SUV during a portion of the 2019 event.

The modern Bronco R had an overhauled suspension with 14 inches of travel in the front and 18-inches at the rear. Inside, there were no windows.

Source: Abimelec Design via Facebook

Gallery: Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering

Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering Lead
6 Photos
Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering Lead Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering Three Quarters Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering Front Three Quarters Low Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering Side Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering Front Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering Rear Three Quarters

Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco
Explore Reviews

More photos

Ford Bronco Pickup Rendering
Ford Bronco Pickup Rendering
2021 Ford Bronco
2021 Ford Bronco
Ford Bronco Model Comparisons
Ford Bronco Model Comparisons
Ford Bronco Raptor new renderings
Ford Bronco Raptor new renderings
Ford Bronco New Configurator Images
Ford Bronco New Configurator Images
Lego Ford Bronco
Lego Ford Bronco