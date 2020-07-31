With the excitement around the Ford Bronco finally subsiding, GMC announced this week that the Hummer EV would get a fall reveal. The teaser announcing the debut also provided a brief look at the tech-packed pickup. However, that wasn’t the only bit of Hummer news to emerge. Muscle Cars and Trucks reports that GM will look for opportunities to expand its offerings of off-road vehicles, including the Hummer.

The news came during the company’s Q2 2020 earnings call from GM CEO Mary Barra, who said that the company sees “true capability” with Hummer, GMC, and Chevy when it comes to the off-road possibilities. Barra also noted that off-road vehicles are “important to customers,” concluding that it will continue to expand what it offers.

Gallery: GMC Hummer EV

5 Photos

That doesn’t mean the Hummer EV will be ready to wrestle with the Bronco or Jeep Gladiator. As MC&T notes, the Rivian R1T and R1S, and the Tesla Cybertruck are likelier competitors. All you have to do is glance the Hummer’s specs. It’ll make over 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) when it arrives while sprinting to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in three seconds. When GMC teased it, the announcement said the truck would offer “remarkable on- and off-road capabilities.”

The Hummer EV will be about more than its sheer performance. The new model will house GM’s new Ultium batteries. Glimpses of the truck – the SUV version will follow later – show a Hummer-like design with removable roof panels and a chiseled appearance.

Other off-road possibilities could include the Silverado. That’s an area where Ford has found success with the Raptor with Ram preparing the Rebel TRX. There are other possibilities, too, but we’ll have to wait for the Hummer reveal this fall to see what follows. There may not be a better time to be an off-road enthusiast than right now.