One of the many talents that the Wrangler and Gladiator have, of course, is off-roading. Both Jeep products have a reputation to conquer the roads less traveled, most people (we think) buy them because of this esteemed capability.

FCA, specifically Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP), wants to enhance that further by introducing an official factory lift kit for both models. While aftermarket parts for off-roading are abundant in the market, this one officially comes from the brand which means you'll be safe from voiding your warranty.

Mopar and JPP's Tuned Two-Inch Factory Lift Kit

There's one bit of an issue, though. The factory lift kit is only specifically available for EcoDiesel-powered Jeep models.

"Our comprehensive Jeep portfolio includes more than 500 factory-engineered, quality-tested, off-road performance parts and accessories," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America.

The lift kit includes four Fox shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, various fasteners, and JPP badge. These are packaged in a reusable wooden crate with Jeep branding.

Needless to say, the lift kit adds to both vehicles' off-roading capability by increasing suspension articulation by 18 percent. The aluminum Fox monotube shock absorbers are tuned for increased weight capacity, durability, and cooling during off-road conditions, while the springs are specifically tuned for diesel engine applications. The front lower control arms are also longer than stock to offer ideal caster settings, heavy-duty bushings provide improved vehicle control and assist with suspension articulation. The best part is that the whole kit doesn't require drilling, cutting, or welding.

The JPP Wrangler lift kit (Part #: 77072399AE) is now available for purchase, but the JPP Gladiator lift kit (Part #: 77072469AC) will be offered by late summer. Both kits come with an MSRP of $1,495 and a warranty of two years/unlimited miles or up to the remainder of the new vehicle’s warranty.