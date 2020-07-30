We're just a few days away from the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV’s big debut, the first of many in the brand's planned EV onslaught. So far we've seen a few Lyriq teasers, one showing the SUV's sleek silhouette and another touting the car's impossibly long infotainment screen. Our latest look at the upcoming Lyriq shows off the SUV's weirdly huge charge port door and some of the wheel details.

Located just behind the left front tire, the massive charge port door actually makes up about half of the front fender. It opens forward, extending over the front wheel, to reveal the charging port surrounded by some interesting lighting details. It's unclear whether the door is spring-loaded or motorized, but it's definitely an eye-catcher.

As mentioned, the teaser also gives us a closer look at the new Cadillac Lyriq's wheels. The high-spoked, directional rims with what appears to be gloss black and/or carbon fiber inserts should add some edge to the SUV's overall look. What's worrying, though, is that they do share something in common visually with the failed ELR coupe (remember that thing?).

Most of the Lyriq's important details – things like performance, range, and price – are still under wraps. But we do know that the new Caddy will use General Motors' modular platform for electric vehicles as its base, pack new Ultium batteries, and offer advanced features like SuperCruise.

We'll know all there is to know about the electric SUV when it officially debuts on August 6, before going on sale sometime next year. Lyriq production will happen at the updated Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant following the $2.2 billion investment to make the site a hub for future EVs.