Kahn Automobiles is selling this eye-catching 2014 Jeep Wrangler from the Chelsea Truck Company that the tuner calls the "Mum Car" because of its pink exterior. Marketing the SUV just to moms seems shortsighted, though, because any guy comfortable in his masculinity would be able to pull off this rig's style with ease.

The Wrangler wears Chelsea Truck Company's Black Hawk widebody kit, but instead of the normal black or gray exterior color, this one is in a shade that the tuner refers to as "3D texture Pink military paint."

Gallery: Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Expedition Mum Car

10 Photos

For a distinct color contrast, there's a matte black grille that's far darker than the rest of the vehicle. The revised front also has LED running lights between the fenders and the bumper.

There are also smaller tweaks to the exterior like a lifted suspension. In a near touch, the circular exhaust outlets have a crosshair motif in their centers.

The Wrangler rides on Chelsea Truck Company's 20-inch Mondial wheels that have a look that evokes the design on Ferraris from the 70s and 80s. Their satin black finish also offsets the pink body to prevent it from being too overwhelming.

Inside, the "Mum Car" has heavily bolstered front seats with sections of trapezoidal quilting. The same pattern also appears on the center console and door panels.

The powertrain remains stock. This Wrangler has a 3.6-liter V6 and an automatic gearbox. It has Jeep's Command-Trac four-wheel-drive system.

The pink Jeep is for sale for £48,999 ($64,000 at current exchange rates). With just 15,030 miles (24,188 kilometers) on the odometer, this SUV still has lots of life in it. The vehicle is sure to get stares on the road in London, too.