Toyota now has the pricing and the 2021 model year changes available for three of its popular models for off-road enthusiasts. There are some special editions on the way for the 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Tundra.

The Land Cruiser has the most minor tweaks of the bunch. The Heritage Edition returns for 2021, and customers can now get it with three rows of seats, rather than being exclusive to the two-row version in 2020. The special model is also now available in two more exterior colors: Classic Silver Metallic and Magnetic Gray Metallic.

Trim Level: Price: Base $85,512 Heritage Edition $87,845 Heritage Edition With Three-Row Option TBD

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

8 Photos

The 2021 4Runner arrives with an updated TRD Pro model and a new Trail Special Edition. All examples of the SUV now get LED headlights and foglights as standard equipment.

The new Trail Special Edition starts with the SR5 grade and then adds a Yakima Load Warrior rooftop cargo basket, black exterior trim, and TRD Off-Road Wheels. Customers can specify the body in Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White. Inside, the SUV comes with a 40-quart cooler that's available in Cement or Army Green, depending on the vehicle's exterior color.

Toyota already announced the tweaks for the 2021 4Runner TRD Pro. It now wears a Lunar Rock grayish-green exterior color and gets black wheels with Nitto Terra Grappler tires. Mechanically, the SUV gains re-tuned 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks.

Pricing For These Editions:

Trim Level Price Trail Edition 4X2 $38,315 Trail Edition 4X4 $40,190 TRD Pro 4X4 $50,470

Gallery: 2021 Toyota 4Runner

11 Photos

The 2021 Tundra gets new Trail and Nightshade Special Editions. The TRD Pro also wears the Lunar Rock exterior color.

The Trail Special Edition starts with the SR5 Crew Max with the SR5 Upgrade Package. It also has a chrome grille and black badges. Customers can order the truck in Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White. In the bed, there's an insulated, lockable storage area with a removable drain plug that works as a built-in cooler.

The Nightshade Edition covers the Tundra Limited grade in black trim, including a dark chrome grille. The exterior is available in Midnight Black Metallic and Magnetic Gray Metallic or for a color contrast there's Windchill Pearl and Super White.

Trim Level Price Nightshade Double Cab 4X2 $43,390 Nightshade Double Cab 4X4 $46,440 Nightshade Crewmax 4X2 $44,255 Nightshade Crewmax 4X4 $48,305 Trail Edition Crewmax 4X2 $41,970 Trail Edition Crewmax 4X4 $45,020

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Tundra