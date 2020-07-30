Jeep is reshuffling the cards for the 2021 model year, which will be the last for the current-generation Grand Cherokee. In addition, the Compass will no longer be available with a manual gearbox and now a new report indicates changes are in the cards for the Cherokee as well.

According to CarsDirect, the range-topping Cherokee Overland will be discontinued for the 2021 model year. The publication allegedly got “a dealer order guide” and

confirmation from a Jeep spokesperson,” which seem to confirm no replacement is planned for the flagship model for now.

Prices for the Cherokee Overland currently start at $38,490 for the 4x2 version and $39,990 for the all-wheel-drive variant. If you tick all the boxes, including ventilated seats with Nappa leather upholstery and 19-inch wheels, you could be looking at close to a $43,000 price tag.

The 4x4 Limited trim will effectively replace the Overland as the SUV’s range-topping options. It has a starting price of $37,025 and offers many of the Overland’s features as optional equipment.

CarsDirect also reports there are just 10 examples of the 2020 Cherokee Overland currently available at dealers around the country. Anyway, with a price approaching the $43,000 mark, most customers are probably going to upgrade to the larger and more capable Grand Cherokee.

For the 2021 model year, it is still available in the Overland trim. There’s also an 80th Anniversary Edition model, which joins the core trims like the Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit.