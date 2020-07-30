The 2021 Ford F-150 is now out and available to order with prices starting at $30,635. And while it’s not a brand new truck, it has a lot to offer, including a hybrid powertrain and a lot of helpful systems. We will have to wait until next year to see the new F-150 Raptor but a designer has an interesting proposal for another performance truck.

TheSketchMonkey is back to business and in his latest video, he brings the F-150 SVT Lightning back to life. As a base, he uses a press photo of the 2021 F-150 and first modifies the existing pickup into a two-door model. That’s where the show begins.

After that, he moves to the front fascia, which gets completely redesigned to accommodate a Raptor-inspired grille with large Ford lettering. Next, he lowers the suspension and puts on larger black alloy wheels with wider tires and big brakes. The end result is definitely something we’d like to see on the road.

2004 was the last model year for the F-150 SVT Lightning. Ford decided to discontinue the model with the 2004 redesign of the F-150 and, unfortunately, we have no reason to believe it’ll bring it back to production anytime soon. With the F-150 Raptor currently being the most potent version of America’s best-selling vehicle, we don’t see much room for another performance truck of that size and that’s a shame because the SVT Lightning was a truly capable machine - and even Lady Gaga knows that.