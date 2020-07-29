Hide press release Show press release

BRABUS refines the new Mercedes GLB-Class

Aerodynamic enhancement, wheels, suspension, engine tuning, interior

Elegantly styled aerodynamic-enhancement components, alloy wheels with 18, 19 or 20-inch diameter, sporty-comfortable suspension solutions that raise or lower the SUV, powerful engine tuning and exclusive accessories for the interior: BRABUS now also offers an exclusive refinement range for the new Mercedes GLB-Class.

All components come with the three-year or 100,000-kilometer/62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013) that is exemplary for the entire industry.

The BRABUS range of bodywork components for the new Mercedes GLB-Class is characterized by sporty elegance. All components are manufactured in OEM quality from PUR. The two-part BRABUS front spoiler for the vehicles equipped ex-factory with the AMG Line package is designed to attach to the lower section of the fascia at the left and right. In addition, BRABUS front fascia inserts for the side air intakes can add even more striking highlights to the face of the SUV.

The BRABUS Power Beams roof rack with two auxiliary headlights provides added safety for driving at night. Two powerful LED modules improve the illumination of the roadway in front of the vehicle when the driver turns on the high beams or uses the headlight flasher.

The BRABUS rear spoiler, which attaches to the hatch, can give all variants of the new GLB-Class a more exciting rear appearance. In addition, a set of four black chromed BRABUS exhaust tips with a diameter of 90 millimeters (3.5 in) is available as a further design element specifically for the vehicles with AMG Line package.

BRABUS alloy wheels in OEM quality make the new GLB-Class even more fascinating and give the car even more agile handling to boot. To this end, the BRABUS suspension engineers and test drivers developed tailor-made tire/wheel combinations with diameters of 18, 19 and 20 inches.

The enclosed photos show the refined Mercedes GLB-Class with the largest option, the new BRABUS Monoblock Z wheels of size 8.5Jx20. These ten-spoke wheels, painted black and sporting polished surfaces, offer a perfect combination of low weight and maximum strength. BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA supply the matching high-performance tires up to size 255/40 R 20 on the rear axle.

BRABUS developed the BRABUS sport springs for the 4MATIC variants of the Mercedes GLB-Class specifically for use with sporty low-profile tires. The optimal blend of sportier handling and great ride quality was achieved in extensive road tests. The ride-height lowering by about 30 millimeters (1.2 in) also benefits the looks of the car.

In addition, BRABUS offers an alternative for GLB owners who also like to drive their vehicle off-road; springs for the all-wheel-drive versions that raise the ride height of the SUV by about 35 millimeters (1.4 in) compared to the production level.

BRABUS offers the world's most extensive range of engine tuning for Mercedes-Benz automobiles. The top priority of all BRABUS engine developments is to achieve the perfect combination of high performance potential, outstanding sophistication, exemplary eco-friendliness and flawless durability. BRABUS recommends MOTUL high-performance lubricants.

The first performance upgrade from Bottrop for the new model series is the BRABUS PowerXtra B25 performance kit for the GLB 250. The kit boosts peak output of the four-cylinder turbo engine of the GLB 250 by 34 kW / 46 hp (46 bhp) and bumps peak torque by 80 Nm (59 lb-ft), courtesy of the plug-and-play BRABUS PowerXtra module. It introduces newly programmed mapping for injection and ignition to the engine electronics and recalibrates the boost pressure control.

A new peak output of 199 kW / 270 hp (267 bhp), up from standard 165 kW / 224 hp (221 bhp), and a peak torque increased from 350 to 430 Nm (258 to 317 lb-ft) optimize the driving dynamics and the driving fun. A sprint time of just 6.6 seconds from 0 - 100 km/h (62 mph) and a top speed increased to 240 km/h (149 mph) make the BRABUS-tuned SUV one of the sportiest of its kind in its segment. The BRABUS PowerXtra B25 performance upgrade is available for all GLB 250 models with front-wheel or 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

BRABUS PowerXtra options for the other gasoline and the turbodiesel models of the GLB-Class are under development.

Of course, BRABUS also offers a host of refinement options for the interior appointments of the new GLB-Class. The product range includes anodized aluminum scuff plates with BRABUS logo, backlit in 64 colors in sync with the ambient lighting of the car, and matte anodized BRABUS aluminum pedals. The footwells of all three rows can be upgraded with high-quality floor mats with BRABUS logo. The product lineup also includes a matching BRABUS trunk mat.

Particularly custom requests are fulfilled with great love of detail by the company upholstery shop. Customers can choose from especially soft yet extremely durable BRABUS Mastik leather and Alcantara in a virtually endless variety of colors. BRABUS also offers great variety with regard to the design of the upholstery layout and to the extent of the work: The spectrum ranges from the completion of the ex-factory leather appointments to especially exclusive BRABUS fine leather interiors.