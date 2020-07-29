Earlier this month, Ford revealed the 2021 Bronco to a tidal wave of positive reception. The automaker also opened for reservations at $100 a pop that night, and a new report suggests Ford may have a massive hit on its hand. Bronco6G.com says Ford has amassed approximately 230,000 Bronco reservations.

The post comes from one of the forum’s administrators, citing “one of our reliable sources.” We don’t know the specific number of reservations, which will have to be turned into actual sales this December, but it does line up with other comments from Ford. This week, a Ford spokesperson told Car and Driver that some reservation holders might not receive their Bronco until 2022 – 18 months from today.

Ford plans to begin Bronco production next spring, with the first deliveries starting in June 2021. If Ford says that some customers have to wait months after production begins to receive their Bronco, then the claim of 230,000 reservations sounds correct. Ford claimed reservations for the limited-productions First Edition models sold out within hours. Ford had to double production to 7,000 units to meet demand.

The Bronco will compete with the Jeep Wrangler, which saw sales north of 225,000 in 2018 and 2019. The Bronco will come in two- and four-door configurations with plenty of aftermarket parts available from the factory at launch. While reservation holders were able to snag a spot for just $100, the MSRP is much higher. The starting price for the two-door is $28,500, while the four-door starts at $33,200. Neither has the $1,495 destination charge added. Those who snagged First Edition models will shell out $48,875 for two doors and $51,370 for the four-door model.

If you’re impatient for anything Bronco, but don’t want to wait, you could opt for the Bronco Sport. The 230,000 Bronco reservations don’t include the Bronco Sport. Reservation holders are expected to make orders this summer before deliveries begin before the end of the year. That’s much better than waiting until 2022.