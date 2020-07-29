The GMC Hummer EV will have a full debut this fall. Unfortunately, the company won't provide an exact date for the premiere yet. The much-anticipated electric pickup will begin production about a year later in fall 2021.

GMC plans to debut the Hummer EV during an online event, but it sounds like the unveiling could be more than the standard livestream. "We’ll use both virtual and augmented reality technologies to help tell our story," said GM CEO Mary Barra during a radio interview in June.

Having the Hummer EV on sale in fall 2021 means that the pickup could arrive around the same time as the Tesla Cybertruck and maybe even beat it to market. We can't wait to see how they compare.

The Hummer EV will pack over 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and will be able to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in around three seconds. The announcement of the debut date also says the truck is capable of "remarkable on- and off-road capabilities."

The powertrain will use General Motor's new Ultium batteries that can support capacities from 50 kilowatt hours to 200 kWh. Level 2 and DC fast-charge capability at up to 350 kilowatts should make for fairly quick recharges.

Glimpses at the truck's styling indicate that it has a chiseled, burly appearance. The six-slat grille creates a design link with previous Hummer's. A high-tech cabin includes big digital displays for the instruments and infotainment. There are also removable roof panels that let occupants enjoy open-air motoring in the EV when the weather is nice.

Following a $2.2 billion overhaul to become a hub for electric vehicle production, the site will handle the production of the Hummer EV. Cadillac's forthcoming EVs will come from there, too.