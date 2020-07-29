It was inevitable. The most tire-slaying electric vehicle to emerge from the halls of RTR and Ford Performance had to eventually meet up with Ford’s head of tire slaying, Ken Block. That meeting took place sooner rather than later, and naturally, a video crew was there to capture all the smoky action with Block behind the wheel of the mental Mustang Mach-E 1400.

Ken Block’s YouTube channel has the video, which also features Ford pro drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. who already has seat time in the monster EV Mustang. Actually, there are two monster Mustangs at this exhibition, as Block brought his very non-electric Hoonicorn for an EV-versus-ICE comparison. It’s a very good comparison, as both vehicles turn all four wheels with 1,400 horsepower (1,044 kilowatts) cranking away under the hood.

Or rather, the Hoonicorn has its power under the hood. In case you missed the Mach-E 1400 debut, it actually uses seven motors – three stacked in front and four in the back. This arrangement allows a very broad range of power management for a variety of performance applications, be it racing, drifting, or just ripping insane donuts. In fact, the Mach-E 1400 can switch wheels into reverse on one side of the car for the most vomit-inducing automotive spin cycle imaginable. Sadly, we don’t see that feature tested in this video.

However, we do see all kinds of tire smoke. With Gittin Jr. in the passenger seat offering advice, Block puts the Mach-E 1400 through its paces. He seems legitimately impressed with the immediacy of the torque, and with a few test runs behind the wheel, he starts ripping aggressive powerslides like a pro. His biggest adjustment between the Mach-E 1400 and the Hoonicorn appears to be noise, as he mentions how crazy it is to have that kind of power without sound. Apparently, the intense screaming of electric motors isn’t sound, or rather, it isn’t sound that normally accompanies such prolific thrust.

That’s where the Hoonicorn comes in, and with daylight fading fast, roles are reversed. Block takes the passenger seat while Gittin Jr. samples the decidedly noisy Hoonicorn for the first time. Yes, the power is fantastic but the flames spitting from the hood seem to be more memorable here. It’s something you certainly won’t experience in the Mach-E 1400.

At this point, we obligated to ask. If both of these cars were at your disposal for an afternoon of gratuitous tire-smoking action, which would you take?