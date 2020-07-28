The debut for the Lamborghini SCV12 track car is apparently happening very soon. A new teaser image is now on the automaker's homepage with the message, "New Model Launch Stay Tuned."

Lamborghini has been teasing the SCV12 since October 2019, making for a very long wait for us finally to see the hypercar without camouflage. The track-only machine is a product from the brand's Squadra Corse racing division.

Without needing to have any concern for pedestrian safety or other regulations for road cars, the designers get to unleash their creativity to make the most hardcore track car possible. The vehicle doesn't even have real headlights and makes do with diamond-shaped lamps in the lower corners of the front fascia.

The design also features a roof-mounted intake for directing air to the engine. The powerplant is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 making 830 horsepower (619 kW). The power runs to the rear wheels through the sequential six-speed gearbox from the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo race car.

The rear end features huge fenders and a big diffuser, which the massive rear wing attaches to. The aerodynamic pieces let the SCV12 produce more downforce than a GT3-class race car. A big, circular exhaust exits from each side of the tail.

Squadra Corse put an emphasis on shedding weight off the Aventador, but the company isn't disclosing the exact figure yet. The SCV12 has a chassis that's entirely carbon fiber and rides on magnesium wheels. As a track-only machine, don't expect there to be many luxuries on the inside.

Lambo hasn't announced the SCV12's price or total production. An astronomical cost and extremely limited run seem very likely, though. The customers also get to take advantage of driving events around the world.

The exact timing of the SCV12's debut isn't currently clear. The company teasing the unveiling suggests that it's very soon, though.