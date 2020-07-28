Hyundai's push into performance vehicles continues with the i20 N. Spy photos and video have shown the hatchback slowly losing camouflage over this year. The cladding disappeared before Hyundai began peeling off bits of the camouflage wrap. The latest video gives us our best look, and listen, yet at the hot hatch as it rockets around the iconic Nürburgring race track.

We expect the i20 n to take the regular model's angular front-end styling and add a dollop of sportiness. However, unlike the spy photos from last week, we can't see much of what could did before. The triangular intakes that are pushed to the lower corners of the front bumper are covered up, as is the rear diffuser; however, we can still spot the aggressive side skirts, lowered suspension, roof spoiler, and bigger brakes.

Gallery: Hyundai i20 N teasers

9 Photos

There are two possibilities for the i20 N's powertrain – a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder or a turbocharged 2.0-liter one. If it goes with the smaller mill, which comes from the Kia Ceed GT, the i20 N could produce around 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts). However, if it goes with the larger engine from the i30 N, then Hyundai would likely detune it for the smaller hatchback. It produces 271 hp (202 kW) in the i30 N. Whichever engine Hyundai chooses will pair with a dual-clutch automatic, though we're hopeful Hyundai will offer a manual gearbox, too.

The Hyundai i20 N won't be coming to the US. Instead, it'll head to Europe and other markets to compete against other compact hot hatches like the VW Polo GTI, Toyota GR Yaris, and Ford Fiesta ST. We don't know when Hyundai plans to reveal the i20 N, though we expect it'll be later this year or in early next. The refreshed i20 got its reveal earlier this year, so we hope to see the hotter N version soon.