If you want to be among the first people to own the new Ford Bronco, then you should reserve one and then be patient. The automaker has so many reservations that some customers might be waiting well into 2022 to get their SUV, even though deliveries start in June 2021.

"Reservations have been so popular that some Bronco customers may not receive their Bronco until 2022," a Ford spokesperson told Car and Driver.

Potential customers without a reservation have to wait even longer because after converting it into an actual order these folks get their Bronco first. This means that the units for sitting on dealer lots arrive even later.

For people with reservations, Ford dealers will contact them in December to specify their desired Bronco and place the order for it. The buyer will then find out the approximate delivery date for the SUV in early 2021.

If you're planning on getting a Bronco Sport, then the wait shouldn't be nearly as long. People with reservations should receive a contact this summer to order the crossover, and the first deliveries should happen before the end of the year, according to Car and Driver.

Ford hasn't published the specific number of Bronco reservations, but the company had claims for the entire run of 3,500 First Edition models within hours. There was so much demand that the company doubled production to 7,000 units.

The Bronco starts at $28,500 for the two-door and $33,200 for the four-door (plus a $1,495 destination charge for all of them). The off-road-oriented Wildtrak is the most expensive trim, other than the sold-out First Edition, at a cost of $48,875 for the two-door and $51,370 for the four-door. There are also lots of packages and accessories to take the out-the-door price even higher.