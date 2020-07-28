There aren't too many details available yet about the Ford Maverick compact pickup, at least until now. On the Maverick Chat forum, a person claiming to work for a supplier has released a bevy of alleged details about the little truck.

The Maverick will debut with a four-door body. This person claims that the bed is around two feet shorter than a Ranger, "depending on configuration." For comparison, the Ranger with the SuperCrew body has a 61-inch cargo area and the SuperCab is 72.8 inches. If this insider's numbers are accurate then the rear of the new model would measure about 37 inches to 48.8 inches.

The little truck allegedly isn't going to be part of Ford's Bronco sub-brand, according to the forum member. This runs contrary to a rumor from 2019 claiming that the little truck be part of the Blue Oval's family of rugged vehicles

This source claims that Ford isn't completely sure about the Maverick's chances of success since there's nothing like it on the market in the United States. To keep costs down, the little truck allegedly shares a lot of mechanical components with the Transit Connect, including the 162-horsepower (121-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The Maverick might be available with a manual gearbox, this person claims. The Transit Connect's eight-speed automatic is also a likely transmission option.

If you're looking for more power, the 180-hp (134-kW) 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder might be available later in the model's life.

This insider also alleges that Ford wants to build around 100,000 examples of the Maverick for the first year. If the Blue Oval can do that, then it would be an impressive launch for the little truck. For example, the company delivered 89,571 units of the Ranger in 2019, which was the first full year of availability for the pickup.

Current info suggests that Ford intends to debut the Maverick in 2021. Sales would probably begin for the 2022 model year.