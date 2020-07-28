Hide press release Show press release

Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz Vans is provider of vehicles in the small-, mid- and large-size van segments, fulfilling all customer requirements for a spacious space. Now, a small van platform will be used to create a new vehicle which is tailored to the needs of families whilst also being a suitable companion for active leisure enthusiasts. Like the V-Class, which is successfully positioned in the midsize segment, Mercedes-Benz Vans will also be offering a small van for private customers from the first half of 2022. The class designation of this new model is "T-Class."

"With the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class, we will offer a vehicle which makes it possible for families and those with active pastimes to step into the Mercedes-Benz world. These customers seek attractive and practical compact vehicles – and it is precisely these demands which the new T-Class fulfils", says Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

"With the T-class’s new layout and design we achieve a fusion of functionality and desirability", says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group. "With our unique design philosophy of Sensual Purity we create an attractive family companion being the T-Class inspiring with its design, proportions and its perceived value."

Clear membership of the Mercedes-Benz family

As a completely new development, the T-Class will be clearly discernible at first glance as a member of the Mercedes-Benz family and will feature unmistakeably typical characteristics of the brand with the three-pointed star. Especially in terms of design, value, safety and connectivity, the new vehicle will bear the DNA of Mercedes-Benz.

New class, new concept

The private-customer market is the focus of the completely newly developed Mercedes-Benz T-Class. The T-Class will meet the needs of families and leisure-oriented people at an attractive price-value ratio. The letter T stands for efficient room concepts and is thus perfectly suited as a model designation for compact family vans bearing the three-pointed star.

The new Mercedes-Benz T-Class offers a large amount of space and is suited to a range of different uses, including passenger transportation as a reference within sharing services – all while not compromising on comfort. The wide-opening sliding doors on both the left and right-hand sides of the vehicle as an example allow easy and comfortable access to the interior. Alongside conventional drive systems, there will be also a fully electric version.

Mercedes-Benz Vans in the small van segment

In the small van segment, Mercedes-Benz Vans has been represented by the commercially positioned Citan since 2012. In August last year, the Vans division announced a successor to the compact urban delivery van, together with a fully-electric variant. Based on this small van platform, two vehicles will be created: while the Mercedes-Benz Citan is a no-compromise vehicle tailored to the requirements of commercial customers, the Mercedes-Benz T-Class is primarily focused towards private customers.

The T-Class and the Citan will be established in cooperation with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.