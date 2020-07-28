Hide press release Show press release

Munich. Concurrently with the market launch of the new BMW 5 Series, the BMW M5 (combined fuel consumption: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 242 – 239 g/km*) and the BMW M5 Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 242 – 239 g/km*), BMW is also offering in July 2020 an extensive range of BMW M Performance Parts for the new models. The accessories, which were developed using the comprehensive know-how of the BMW M GmbH, set additional sporty accents in terms of design, driving dynamics and performance and sharpen the particularly sporty character of both the BMW M5 and the BMW M5 Competition high-performance sedans even further. All components are aligned in the best tradition to the specific character of each model and, in addition to the sporty look, also fulfil the functional requirements as regards lightweight construction and aerodynamics. Most of the M Performance Parts for the BMW 5 Series will be available directly after the market launch of the new models.

High quality exterior carbon parts.

Numerous BMW M Performance Parts made from high-quality carbon render BMW’s motorsport DNA permanently visible on the BMW 5 Series even off the racetrack. The M Performance front attachment on both sides and the M Performance front splitter made from the high-grade material provide for a sporty look at the front. In addition to a variant of the kidney grille surround in high-gloss black, the M Performance front grille is also available in a carbon version. Likewise, the M Performance exterior mirror caps, M Performance Air Breather in the front fenders and M Performance side sill attachments are made from this high-quality material. The M Performance rear spoiler Carbon and the M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon are both available for the sedans, with the M Performance carbon rear diffusor providing for a sporty looking rear end.

M Performance steering wheel and carbon parts for the interior.

The M Performance steering wheel creates a particularly intense bond between driver and vehicle. With distinctively shaped Alcantara grip recesses, large thumb-rests and special lining it guarantees maximum grip and a direct steering feel at all times. Together with the Alcantara, silver-grey, hand-sewn cross-stitching and the red 12 o’clock marking provide for a genuine motor sports atmosphere. As an alternative to the standard leather-covered steering wheel trim, M Performance carbon/leather or carbon/Alcantara steering wheel trims are also optionally available. The M Performance steering wheel Pro available exclusively for the BMW M5 and the BMW M5 Competition is fitted with a high-gloss polished carbon and Alcantara trim and the lower clasp bears the M Performance lettering. The 12 o’clock marking is finished in Motorsport Blue, the tricolour decorative stitching in the BMW M colours. The M Performance carbon shift paddles are also available for all other steering wheels. The carbon M Performance gear shift trims are exclusive to the BMW M5 and the BMW M5 Competition.

M Performance sports suspension for M5 models.

The outstanding driving dynamics of the BMW M5 and the BMW M5 Competition can be enhanced even further with the M Performance sports suspension without a change of the damper settings. The coilover suspension allows the vehicle to be lowered by between 5 and 20 millimetres, resulting in a lower centre of gravity, less roll tendency and higher cornering speeds. The optional M Performance sports brake system ensures corresponding deceleration values under maximum load. 20-inch M Performance forged wheels with Y-spoke design and 863 M Ferric Grey matt finish are also exclusively available for the two M5 models. These are manufactured using a sophisticated forging and milling process, offering a unique and patented three-dimensional spoke geometry, milled M Performance lettering as well as a coloured M Logo. Apertures in the spokes reduce air build-up in the wheel, so that less power is required to cut turbulence at high speeds. Further light alloy wheels comprising the M Performance 20-inch forged wheels in a multi-spoke 732 M bicoloured design are available for 5 Series vehicles. Moreover, the range of M Performance Parts includes exhaust systems for diesel engines.

M Performance also outside the vehicle.

Thanks to special accessories, BMW 5 owners can exhibit their sporty style outside the car as well. The M Performance key case Alcantara/Carbon is also made of the high-quality materials known from motor racing and serves as a daily commodity and eye-catcher. The M Performance tyre bag in the characteristic M design is recommended for storing and transporting an additional set of wheels. Also, the custom-fit breathable and machine-washable M Performance Indoor Car Cover with a soft, paint-protective interior as well as imprinted design elements such as the BMW kidney grille and a large “M” on the roof are available for both M 5 models.

BMW M Performance Parts for the BMW 5 Series, the BMW M5 and the M5 Competition:

Exterior:

M Performance front attachment carbon left/right

M Performance front splitter carbon

M Performance decorative front grille carbon or high-gloss black

M Performance Air Breather carbon left/right

M Performance exterior mirror cap carbon left/right

M Performance side sill attachment carbon left/right

M Performance accentuation strip black/silver (not for M5/M5 Competition)

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance foiling motorsport stripes

M Performance side sill films left/right

M Performance rear bumper trim high-gloss black

M Performance rear diffusor carbon

M Performance rear diffusor black matt

M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon (for sedan only)

M Performance rear spoiler carbon (for sedan only)

M Performance rear spoiler black matt (for sedan only)

M Performance tailpipe finishers carbon (selected models)

M Performance tailpipe finishers chrome (selected models)

M Performance fuel filler cap carbon





Interior:

M Performance steering wheel

M Performance steering wheel trim carbon/Alcantara or carbon/leather

M Performance shift paddles carbon

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance steering wheel Pro

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance gear shift selector trim carbon

M Performance stainless steel pedals and footrest

M Performance floor mat

Drive, driving dynamics and wheels:

M Performance 19" brake system

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance sport brake pads

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance sport suspension

M Performance exhaust system for diesel (not for M5/M5 Competition)

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance engine cover carbon upgrade kit

19" M Performance forged wheels double spoke 786 M Jet Black matt, complete summer and winter wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20" M Performance forged wheel double spoke 669 M Bicolour (Jet Black matt, high-gloss milled), complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20" M Performance forged wheels double spoke 669 M Orbit Grey, complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20" M Performance for wheels multi-spoke 732 M Bicolour (Jet Black, high-gloss milled), complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: 20" M Performance forged wheel Y‑spoke 863 M Ferric Grey matt, complete summer wheel set

Miscellaneous: