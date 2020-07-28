With the Ariya crossover, Nissan finally presented a second global all-electric model to join its lineup. The EV is based on the CMF-EV modular architecture, which is expected to underpin many new zero-emission vehicles from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the future. One of these new EVs could be another SUV from Nissan.

According to a new report from Autocar, the Japanese manufacturer could introduce a larger electric sport utility vehicle to slot above the Ariya in the near future. Going forward, the company could add a whole family of EVs to its portfolio, all based on the same modular platform.

Gallery: 2022 Nissan Ariya

114 Photos

“The platform will be used for other cars in the future,” Nissan Europe’s EV division boss, Helen Perry, told the publication. “The C-SUV and D-SUV segments are due to grow about 300 percent over the next three years, so we will look to use the platform in growth segments in the next few years.”

To us, Perry’s words sound like a strong indication that indeed a larger EV SUV is in the works. At this point, however, Nissan’s schedule remains a mystery and we don’t know when the new model will be introduced to the market.

“It all depends on the demand of the customer,” she added. “If we’d bought Ariya to market earlier, I’m not sure customers would have been ready for it. Technology wouldn’t have been as up to date as it will be at launch. And while Covid-19 has been terrible, it has made customers review what is important – for example, emissions.”

So far, we can only speculate about the potential future SUV’s characteristics but Autocar believes it could offer a range that’s higher than the Ariya’s 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range in the United States.