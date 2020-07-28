With the launch of the Levante Trofeo back in 2018, Maserati entered the high-performance SUV territory with a storm. The V8 engine of the machine has the highest output per liter of any Maserati to date but an even larger and more powerful unit is apparently in the works. Judging by a new teaser from the Italian company, it won’t be limited only to the SUV but will also find its place under the hoods of two other cars.

An image shared on Maserati’s Facebook and Twitter channels teases the upcoming debut of the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo. The big premiere is scheduled for August 10 but that’s about everything Maserati wants to share at this point.

However, it’s more than just a safe bet that these two sedans will share their V8 engine with the Levante Trofeo. We believe all three models will get a new 4.0-liter unit instead of the Ferrari-sourced 3.8-liter V8 seen in the current Levante Trofeo. In fact, the teaser image also includes the SUV, which hints it could be getting a facelift together with the new 4.0 V8.

Spy photos from earlier this year suggested the new engine will produce a peak output of 590 horsepower (440 kilowatts), which is on par with the range-topping version of the current 3.8 V8. However, it’s not clear if that’s the new base output level and, if so, this could mean the maximum power is above 600 hp (447 kW) for the Trofeo models.

This early image doesn’t provide a detailed look at the two new sedans but they should both get a more aggressive bodywork to match the added oomph under the hood. Upgrades to the suspension and brakes are also to be expected.