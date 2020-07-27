It didn't take long after 2020 Chevy Corvette deliveries begun before we started seeing owners modifying their new mid-engine sports car. Production started in early February, and not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop deliveries – or production – so YouTube videos and social media posts from owners continue to show how they're personalizing their new ride. We've seen a vinyl wrap on a Corvette before, though it wasn't as wild as this.

The wrap above is anything but subtle. Then again, the Corvette's styling wasn't either, with the sharp-edged aesthetic introduced on the C7 carried over and expanded on the C8. Yellow appears to be the most prominent color, though it's mixed with purple and light blue, with a bit of black helping to separate the clash of colors. It covers up the car's original Shadow Gray Metallic paint, which is quite a departure from the wrap's loudness.

The video above shows the final touches being added before the customer takes delivery, with a few crew members discussing the challenge of wrapping the Corvette. There were several pain points like the trim on the rear hatch, the front and rear bumpers, and the sides, which is nearly the entire car proving difficult to wrap if you think about it. The Corvette's sharp shape and angular styling aren't a win-win for everyone, it would seam.

It's doubtful this style of wrap will become a favorite at the local monthly Cars & Coffee meet anytime soon. Such disregards to subtlety are rarely everyone's cup of tea, and something this loud and unique could cause vocal reactions, too. It is 2020, and the internet exists. A wrap is an easy way to make your car stand out from others, going far beyond what a new paint job could offer in terms of personalization. And sometimes, you just have to think outside the box.