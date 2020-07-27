Ford has been the go-to automaker for law enforcement vehicles for decades, and the Blue Oval still patrols thousands of communities. The iconic Crown Vic police cruiser disappeared a decade ago, with the Explorer today being the brand’s go-to vehicle for departments. Ford expanded its lineup earlier this month, introducing the smaller Bronco Sport, and new renderings imagine what it’d look like if Ford gave it the Police Interceptor treatment.

The rendering gives the Bronco Sport the proper black-and-white Ford PI livery with the necessary “To Protect And To Serve” and “Emergency 911” decals. “Police Interceptor” is branded in prominent lettering across the doors. The addition of an A-pillar spotlight, grille guard, black steel wheels, and flashing red-and-blue lights up top give the SUV the proper aesthetic. There are also red-and-blue LED lights in the grille, in the taillights, and on the rear hatch.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Sport Police Interceptor Renderings

3 Photos

The Bronco Sport Police Interceptor looks like it’d fit right in with the rest of Ford’s police-oriented vehicles, like the Fusion Hybrid, F-150, and Transit van. However, Ford goes a step further than giving police departments a blank slate with their law enforcement-oriented vehicles. The automaker often adds other upgrades that’d benefit law enforcement, like auxiliary power units, a beefed-up suspension and transmission, the latest passive and active safety features, and more.

We’d expect a Bronco Sport PI to get similar upgrades if Ford were ever to offer one, though we’d expect Ford to not offer the best features on the small SUV. Those would be reserved for the Explorer, which offers several powertrains, including a hybrid. With many department upgrading to SUVs, offering a smaller Bronco Sport PI may not be a bad idea. But for now, these are just renderings. The Bronco Sport isn’t even on sale yet.