Does the notch translate well to 2020 design language?

Of all the Ford Mustang generations, the third-generation Fox Body holds a unique spot. It’s the only variant that’s truly independent in terms of styling. You won’t find any retro cues on the angular, wedge-shaped Fox, unless you count the pseudo-side vents that are part of the Mustang GT’s ground effects from 1987 through 1993. That’s only for the GT though – the LX in both hatchback and notchback guise have nothing of the sort.

That’s partly what makes this rendering so interesting. Created by wb.artist20 on Instagram, it also lacks a clear connection to the original pony car. You won’t find the iconic side vents or the vertical three-bar taillights, though the scalloped sides are at least something of a throwback. That’s because this design attempts to modernize the Fox Body by fusing its design elements with the current-generation S550 ‘Stang. Not just any Fox is used for inspiration, either. This creation envisions the foxiest Fox that ever foxed … the infamous notchback.

 

The result is certainly unique. To the artist’s credit, all the proper pieces are in place. The taillights are long, the C-pillar is tall, and the front clip sports bulky Fox headlights with a piece of body-colored plastic bisecting the grille. Shown in context with the original notchback Fox, the similarities are obvious. As for the modernization with the S550 design, the final product is well-done.

More Mustang Renderings:

mustang mid engine rendering mach e Ford Mustang Mid-Engine Rendering Is Filled With Mach-E Flavor
fox body ferrari f40 rendering Mustang-Ferrari Mashup is the Fox Body F40 You’ve Always Wanted

However, viewed out of context (and with Mustang badges removed), we wonder if anyone would recognize this car? The artist admits it sort-of looks like a ‘90’s Crown Victoria and the last-gen Taurus. Commenters on the Instagram post see shades of a Mitsubishi Evo, and to some, the front resembles a Volvo. Some Motor1.com staffers also see high-boy Ford Taurus styling with the notched rear, and one writer sees shades of the Chevrolet Cobalt in the front clip.

Does this mean the rendering is bad? Not remotely – the proportions are satisfying and the Fox Body cues are easily recognizable. Perhaps the reason for the anonymity here is that the love-it-or-hate-it Fox platform itself is rather anonymous. In 2020 America, its flat, edgy, 1980's persona might not be dynamic enough for modern automotive trends.

Source: wb.artist20 via Instagram