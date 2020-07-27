After teasing the G70 Shooting Brake months ago, new spy shots provide a great look at the upcoming wagon. This one is testing in Europe and wears a fair bit of camouflage.

Things are immediately interesting because the front end of this vehicle wears the G70's refreshed look. The headlights look more like other Genesis products by having two, separated strips of lamps. While partially covered here, it's obvious that the grille has a broad shape at the top and comes to a point at the bottom.

The engineers cover the hood with blocky sections to hide the actual design. There's a recently leaked image of the refreshed G70's nose, though. It shows a panel with some subtle creases but a generally smooth overall appearance.

In profile, this wagon looks sporty. It rides on black, five-spoke wheels, and there are bright red brake calipers.

The engineers completely hide the hatchback in under a black covering. Like at the front, the taillights are split, and you can see the skinny third brake light at the top of the panel. A pair of trapezoidal exhaust outlets exit out of the passenger side.

Expect the G70 Shooting Brake's powertrain to be identical to the sedan. Buyers would be able to select the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that's replacing the current 2.0-liter mill. The larger powerplant makes 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. There's also the larger twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 producing 365 hp (272 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm).

With the recent demise of the six-speed manual, the only transmission option would be the eight-speed automatic. Like with the sedan, expect buyers to have the choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

At this point, it's difficult to say when the G70 wagon will debut and whether it's going to be available in the United States or will remain a Euro-only product. We believe the latter option is more likely with Genesis launching a G70-based SUV at this side of the big pond.