If it ain't broke, why fix it, right? Or in this case, if it'll still make money, why stop selling it, right? Now we all know that the previous generation RAM 1500 of two years ago was getting quite a bit long in the tooth ever since it basically maintained a spot in dealerships next to the redesigned 2019 RAM 1500. I mean, it was basically being sold next to an improved version of itself. FCA sees absolutely nothing wrong with this, in fact, they've decided to keep the older RAM 1500 on for 2021, with the Classic name at the end of it.

According to an order guide that was sent to dealers, the RAM 1500 Classic will keep those looking for an affordable full-size pickup truck option happy. Thanks to some digging by Cars Direct, we also know that the pricing for the 2021 RAM 1500 Classic will start at $30,145 with destination charges. That's only a slight increase of $250 over the current model-year and gets you a Tradesman 4x2 Regular Cab with either a 3.6-liter V8 or an optional 5.7-liter HEMI V8.

When you put it right up against the cheapest 2021 RAM 1500 (the actual current-gen one), you're looking at savings of up to $3,800 if you decide to go the Classic route. Of course, the newer RAM 1500 starts at $33,940, comes with the Tradesman 4x2 Quad Cab, and has the advantage of three engine choices; the familiar 3.6-liter V6, the optional 5.7-liter HEMI V8, and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.

Seems like a tricky situation, and FCA knows this. They currently don't have a model to compete in the midsize arena with the likes of the Toyota Tacoma. The RAM 1500 Classic gives them an in. This two-pronged approach has proven to be successful in the past, being able to compete with GM in the truck segment. Will a low price be the actual determining factor for success?