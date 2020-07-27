It doesn't look clumsy on the track.

The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover is back at the Nurburgring for a high-speed test session, caught on camera by the statesidesupercars channel on YouTube. Under closer inspection, we discovered that this is the exact same prototype that was spied by our photographers last week.

Not much can be said from this early sighting of the British SUV but it’s undeniably imposing. Even the camouflage can’t hide the boxy body and the vehicle’s massive dimensions but that’s something to be expected from a Range Rover. We can all but confirm the model will take the evolutionary design approach with many visual references to the model that’s still on sale today.

Gallery: 2022 Range Rover new spy photos

2022 Range Rover spy photo
28 Photos
2022 Range Rover spy photo 2022 Range Rover spy photo at the Nurburgring 2022 Range Rover spy photo front view 2022 Range Rover spy photo front angle 2022 Range Rover spy photo prototype 2022 Range Rover spy photo prototype testing 2022 Range Rover spy photo with camo

It’s not really surprising to see a giant SUV lapping the Nurburgring these days but the new RR seems to be dealing with the bumpy track pretty well. It’s also worth mentioning that this test car seems to be equipped with an all-wheel steering system with the rear wheels turning in the same direction as the front ones to increase stability.

See The Spy Photos:

2022 range rover spy photos Next-Gen Range Rover Spied Putting In The Work On Nürburgring
land rover range rover spied Next-Gen Land Rover Range Rover Spied Posing With Defender

Another thing that caught our attention is the quad-exhaust arrangement at the back, which hints at a V8 engine. It’s very difficult to say whether that’s the existing JLR supercharged V8 or a new mill but there are rumors that the new Range Rover could receive V8 power from BMW. Obviously, it won’t be the only powertrain option for the overhauled luxury SUV as it will also get a selection of forced induction gas and diesel units, plus - most likely - a plug-in hybrid system.

Save Thousands On A New Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
MSRP $ 90,795
MSRP $ 90,795
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

Word on the street is the new Range Rover won’t debut until the second half of next year. We expect to get many more spy shots and videos with the upcoming model in the next months, so stay tuned.

Source: statesidesupercars