General Motors has had a pretty rocky relationship with the Holden brand and Australia in general. After shuttering operations for Holden and their dealers in February of this year, a move that ruffled more than a few feathers, it seems that General Motors and their involvement in the Australian market will take a new direction with the introduction of what seems to be another brand. Okay, so maybe it's not a full-on brand, but it seems to be an organization dedicated to bringing in specific GM vehicles. At least, that's what's expected.





According to the data gathered by GM Authority, some trademark filings confirm the arrival of GM Special Vehicles (GMSV) in Australia. Two filings with IP Australia on the 29th of June and 3rd of July, just a handful of days apart, under the names GMSV and SV Speciality Vehicles, would definitely pique anyone's interest. Unfortunately, the filing seems pretty vague, with GMSV and SV Specialty Vehicles covering a broad range of products and services, such as: “Aircraft; boats; caravans and trailers; cycles and bicycles; vehicles including motor vehicles; engines for motor vehicles; cars, buses, trucks, and motorcycles; land vehicles; cigar and cigarette lighters for motor vehicles; parts and accessories for all the foregoing.” Sounds like anything that can have a motor.

From what we can tell, GMSV looks to continue the work carried out by Holden Special Vehicles (HSV), the new who were bringing in the Chevrolet Camaro and Silverado to Australia with proper conversions to right-hand drive. An actual list of models has yet to be found, but there are talks of maybe the Corvette making its way to Australia, too. Right now, the organization has yet to be finalized, and there are a ton of details missing. In any case, let's see if GM does better with a little bit more focus this time around.