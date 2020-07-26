For Hyundai, one letter launches a whole new level of design update for its cars: N. Fully-fledged performance variants come with N, like the Veloster N, while exclusive aesthetic updates come with N Line, like the Elantra N Line. But for those who already have their Hyundais but want to upgrade to the N level, the South Korean company offers N Performance parts.

The current models with N Performance parts options are the i30 and the Veloster. However, it seems like Hyundai has released the N Performance parts for its refreshed crossover, the Santa Fe.

Gallery: Hyundai Santa Fe With N Performance Parts

7 Photos

The Korean Car Blog reports the release, which will be released later this year according to the publication. Of note, the N Performance parts are limited to South Korea – at least for now. Looking at the Santa Fe N Performance parts on the show model, we can't help but wish that Hyundai brings the upgrades worldwide.

For starters, the exterior package comes with aggressively-designed front and rear bumper, rear spoiler, unique 21-inch wheels, N performance brakes, carbon diffuser, bonnet carbon garnish, side mirror carbon cover, fender flare and sidestep, and N performance grille. The latter is one of our favorites as it deviates from the classy meshed finish of the normal Santa Fe and replaced it with a "cheese grater" grille.

Inside, the Santa Fe gets N Performance applications as well in the form of N sport seats that are upholstered with Alcantara and with carbon fiber accents. It also comes with the familiar quilted finish, elevating the Santa Fe's interior further.

There isn't any report on whether the N Performance parts for the Santa Fe will be available worldwide, but if they will ever be, it would be a great option for Santa Fe buyers.