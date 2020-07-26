The production version of the Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 has been revealed, showing an evolved version of the revisited concept first shown nine months ago. Based on the iconic first-generation Aston Martin Vanquish originally designed by Ian Callum, the Vanquish 25 features a revised interior, more trim options and definitive chassis and powertrain set up.

All-in-all, there are over 350 design, engineering, and material changes to the car, implemented after 20,000 miles of vigorous testing on UK roads and Michelin's Ladoux proving ground.

Under the skin new Bilstein dampers, stiffer anti-roll bars, a 10mm lowered ride height, and specific Michelin Pilot Sport tires provide improved agility and control. As well as the suspension enhancements, the steering feel is improved by a more slender wheel rim and a lower seating position.

When it comes to the car's howling, 580 hp V12, the engine bay has been detailed with carbon and leather dressing, with a new bespoke carbon intake system also being fitted with tuned equal length stainless steel primary collectors.

The cars are being produced by R-Reforged, part of the AF Racing Group's R-Universe group of brands that also includes the R-Motorsport racing team that runs Aston Martins in international competition.

"After a year of piling on the miles in our development prototype, I’m confident we’ve hit the targets we set ourselves of a very responsive but supple car," said R-Reforged's head of engineering, Adam Donfrancesco.

"There was a perception that much of what we planned was aesthetic but the way the car drives, feels, goes, stops and sounds is actually where a lot of our efforts have been focused.

"We’ve defined a set up that finesses the composed, big Aston Martin GT feel but sharpens and hones it in line the progress that new tyres, suspension and knowledge brings.

Customers will have the opportunity to spec the car in sessions with Ian Callum himself, either remotely or at the Warwick facility where the car is assembled. There are literally limitless exterior color options, plus a choice of eight interior trims – with leather trim provided by Bridge of Weir Leather Company. In what is an industry first, the car also comes with a removable pocket watch from Bremont and a bespoke luggage set from Mulberry.

Further enhancing the car's customizable nature, there are three transmission options (manual, automatic, and semi-automatic), and three bespoke 20-inch wheel choices.

The first batch of Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25s are expected to be built in September with initial deliveries set for Europe and Latin America