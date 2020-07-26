So we're just a few months away until the official launch of the 2021 Buick Envision. Since its latest revision in 2019 for the U.S. market, the Envision has undergone some drastic changes, from its sleeker and more fashionable exterior to its plethora of interior and mechanical tweaks. While the details are pretty scarce right now, we believe it is safe to say that the Envision for North America will be identical to the Envision S for the Chinese market. Of course, we'll learn much more once we actually get closer to launch date, but the latest info comes in the form of what seems to be a pretty much confirmed starting price for the 2021 Buick Envision.

GM Authority first broke the story about the 2021 Buick Envision's starting price, stating that there will be four trim levels available for our market. All the pictures we've mostly seen with all the fancy interior trim pieces and leather are of the range-topping Avenir trim and will be the first time the said trim level appears as an option in the Envision.

The base model will be called just the Envision, with the Envision Preferred being the next step up, followed by the Envision Essence. These prices aren't official, but their sources say that the base Envision starts at $34,000, with preorders and initial launch focusing on the other three trim levels. All-wheel-drive will also be an option on all trims except the base.

This all-new 2021 Envision shares the same E2 platform as the Cadillac XT4 and will pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill linked to a nine-speed auto. Power figures are expected to be at 230 horsepower (171 kW) and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. GM is having the vehicle assembled at the Jinqiao plant in Shanghai, China for both domestic sales and export to North America.