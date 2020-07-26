The Audi RS Q8 is the pinnacle of Audi SUV performance and one of the most impressive SUVs ever constructed. This masterpiece of engineering takes the humble Q8 SUV and turns it into a Nürburgring record-setting track monster capable of bringing your whole family along for the ride. The RS Q8 doesn’t stop at exciting performance, the coupe-style SUV has a presence that few other vehicles can match, but like all things, there is room for improvement. The team at Vossen wheels installed their unique wheels on two Audi RS Q8s with some impressive results.



The stock Audi RS Q8 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces an impressive 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. This power is sent through an 8-speed automatic transmission, which is mated to an all-wheel-drive system. The RS Q8 can sprint from 0 to 60mph in 3.6 seconds and 0 to 100mph 9.1 seconds with a top speed of 190mph. The Audi RS Q8 is currently the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring with a time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds.

Gallery: Two Audi RS Q8s Slammed, Fitted With New Shoes Courtesy Of Vossen

20 Photos





With performance credentials worthy of a supercar, the Audi RS Q8 deserves all of the attention owners are willing to endure. In stock trim, the RS Q8 owners can choose from two different wheel options. First is the sensible 22” 10-spoke wheels or the massive 23” 5-Y-spoke-rotor design. Although these wheels look great, Vossen has a feeling they can easily improve upon the pedestrian stock look.

In the feature video, Vossen has a Black RS Q8 showing off their EVO-4- Brickell Bronze- 23x10.5 / 23x12 and a White RS Q8 wearing a set of EVO-5- Dark Smoke - 23x10.5 / 23x12. These wheels offer a different look than stock keep with the diameter of the largest wheels offered by Audi but are more attention-grabbing. Which set of wheels would you use on your Audi RS Q8?