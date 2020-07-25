Purchasing new tires for your vehicle is an exciting day. No other part of your car or truck is supposed to touch the ground beside your tires, which represents the connection between your vehicle and the road. This excitement isn’t just relegated to a set of new summer tires for your sports car or a set of 35-inch mud tires for your off-road rig, even the world’s largest agricultural tractor gets excited about the prospect of a fresh set of rubber. As it turns out replacing the eight massive tires used by the world’s largest agricultural tractor, Big Bud 16V-747 is a special event worth watching thanks to the team over at Heritage Iron Magazine and Youtube Channel Welker Farms who covered this special event.

The Big Bud 16V-747 is a cultural icon and one of the world’s most famous tractors. This custom-built tractor was built by Ron Harmon and the Montanna based crew of the Northern Manufacturing Company in 1977 for a Cotton Farm in California who planned to use this massive tractor for deep ripping. Deep ripping is intense work that requires a very powerful and heavy tractor to cut through the earth effectively which is why the 1,100 horsepower Big Bud 16V-747 was the perfect tool for the job.



Since the Big Bud was a one-off design it was quite difficult to find replacement parts, especially tires which were originally custom made by the now-defunct United Tire Company of Canada. Thanks to the help of Williams Brothers who provided new wheels, spacers, and their expertise Big Bud is now the owner of eight Goodyear LSW1400/30r46, which are the world’s largest agricultural tires.

Today, Big Bud is now a cultural icon and an example of superb engineering for a very specific task. This 1,100 horsepower tractor is now stationed at Heartland Museum where you can visit Big Bud and sign its guest book and take in this massive monument to tractor excellence.