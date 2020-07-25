Americans do love trucks. In fact, the bestseller in the U.S. in 2019 is a pickup truck, which was the outgoing Ford F-150. But if you're in the market for used pickup trucks, there's one right now on Craigslist, and it's an interestingly special Chevy Silverado HD.

Listed as a 2003 Chevy Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, we found the listing on Craiglist for Wichita, Kansas. Now, based on photos alone, you'll immediately think that the color itself was the only thing special about this truck – and you're not entirely wrong.

Gallery: 2003 Silverado 2500HD For Sale In Wichita

11 Photos

See, underneath this teal-colored hulking machine is a 6.0-liter V8 engine. If we're to follow the history of the Silverado, this engine is the 6.0-liter Vortec 6000 V8, which makes 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 360 pound-feet (488 Newton-meters) of torque. Not much, but remember that this generation of the Silverado HD ranked 2nd in the list of 10 longest-lasting vehicles, so its durability wouldn't be questionable.

True enough, this truck for sale has clocked in 113,000 miles on its odometer. Even better, this particular sample comes with a five-speed manual transmission, too, sending the power to the rear wheels exclusively. With all that usable bed real estate, though, you'll find enough things to haul if ever you go for this one.

Do you know what the best part is? This used 2003 Silverado HD is only listed for $8,995. The owner claims that it's in good condition and the air conditioning works fine, though the pictures will show you natural cracking of the leather seats.

Beyond those faults and the interesting color, that price makes this truck more attractive than what it's supposed to. A base for a new truck build? Why not. I can imagine it already with a bigger set of wheels.