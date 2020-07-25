The 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S came with a lot of superlatives during its launch. It carried the biggest power bump from its predecessor – representing a 60-horsepower (45-kilowatt) and 37-pound-feet (50-Newton-meter) increase when compared to the 991.2-generation 911 Turbo S.

Apart from those, the new 911 Turbo S is the quickest ever, clocking in a zero to 60-mile-per-hour (97-kilometer-per-hour) time of just 2.6 seconds. With these numbers, the flagship 911 keeps faith with its reputation as a supercar killer, punching above its segment. But can it beat a McLaren 720S in a drag race?

Carwow must be wondering the same, so they've put up a matchup that many of you (we think) have been waiting for. But before we watch the video, let's compare the numbers first so we'll have a quick picture of the rivalry in black and white.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is powered by 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that makes 640 hp (447 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. All these figures are sent to all four wheels, pulling a total of 3,638 pounds (1,650 kilograms) of weight.

On the other hand, the McLaren 720S has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine behind the seats, making 720 metric horses 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of twists. Yes, it's in a bit of disadvantage compared to the Porsche in terms of output but remember that the 720S weighs less at 3,131 lbs (1,420 kg).

Now, you've seen the numbers, which do you think won the race above? We've seen the 911 Turbo S perform slower than the 720S by one second on Sachsenring in Germany, but can it beat the British supercar in a straight line? Watch the video on top.

And oh, this is also a record-breaking run for one of these cars – at least for this YouTube channel.