Jeep has just released some hot-off-the-grille models this past week that are not for the United States. The Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe have emerged – made in Italy but destined to be sold in Europe, Middle-East, and Asia.

Of course, Mopar isn't wasting any moment to trick out these new Jeep models. In an official release, Mopar, FCA's official tuning brand, announces a bevy of upgrades for both plug-in hybrid Jeep SUVs.

Gallery: Jeep Compass, Renegade 4xe Mopar Accessories

4 Photos

To start things off, Mopar said that buyers of the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe are spoilt for choice of Jeep authentic accessories and performance parts. In total, there will be over 100 accessories available, each "designed to enhance the double urban and off-road personality of the new 4xe models."

The headliner is the Mopar 4xe Pack, designed to enhance the electric nature of the plug-in hybrids. The upgrades include blue styling accents on the bonnet and rear-view mirror caps, as well as a blue ring in one of the seven-slot grille. A dedicated set of premium mats will also be available.

Mopar also had a hand with the charging options of the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe. For starters, there's a seamless integration between a smartphone and the Uconnect system 8.4-inch touchscreen to manage the charging on-the-go.

Here are the options for charging: at home, with a domestic plug and the cable supplied, or at a public charge point using the specific "Mode 3" cable. Mopar also markets easyWallbox in Europe – a charging solution designed to optimize charging time and offer a safe, additional, convenient solution at home.

It's a plug-and-play solution that can be managed via Bluetooth, allowing to recharge the Renegade 4xe or Compass 4xe with up to 2.3 kW of charging power in less than five hours at home.