We don’t doubt that most petrolheads are aware that the Mercedes-AMG GT-R and Lamborghini Huracan are both very capable supercars. That said, how close are they in straight-line performance? The YouTubers at Track Day stopped wondering and put the two vehicles on the chopping block to find out.

It’s important to note that the Mercedes and Lamborghini produce their performance in very different ways. Starting with the Merc, its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is the vehicle’s party piece with an output of 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts). Unlike the Lamborghini, the AMG also features the tried-and-true front-engine, rear-drive layout. While the performance numbers speak for themselves, the AMG’s engine features a very refined character with huge power but a very modest noise.

Meanwhile, the Lamborghini is different gravy put next to the AMG. The Italian supercar boasts a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 heart which revs to the horizon, producing a noise that is hard to argue with. The Lambo’s V10 engine develops over 600 hp (447 kW) and shares its power with all four wheels. With all wheels driven and a mid-engine layout, we’re curious to see how the Lambo will stack up.

Throughout the course of the video, the vehicles went head to head from a rolling start of 40 mph (64 kph) to roughly 140 mph (225 kph) at the end of the drag strip. While you’d be led to believe the Lambo’s superior power and traction would give it the edge, there was not much between the two vehicles in all three runs. It’s interesting to see just how close these different packages can be to one another. We’re not sure why a standing start was ruled out but three runs were completed with not much between the competitors.

We’d love to see what advantage the Lamborghini’s four-wheel-drive system could provide from a standing start. Do you think the static start procedure would lead to the same results at the finish? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.