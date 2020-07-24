Ever since the C8 Chevrolet Corvette debuted with its engine behind the driver, there’s been an undeniable fascination with giving all kinds of performance cars a mid-engine makeover. In fact, this isn’t even the first time we’ve seen a Mustang with a motor at the back, but this layout draws inspiration not just from the familiar pony car iteration, but the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover.

This creation comes from Somak Biswas, who posted exterior renderings at Bēhance.net. It’s called the Ford Mustang Mach S, though in this instance we aren’t exactly sure what the S stands for. According to the posting, the Mach S follows the lead taken by the Mach-E of remaking the iconic nameplate. If Mustang can be an electric crossover, why can’t it be a mid-engine sports car?

In this instance, we’re also not sure if the fictional Mach S borrows even more from the Mach-E. The grille – or lack thereof – is clearly a design element from the EV crossover. Does that mean the Mustang Mach S incorporates electric power? The shape is certainly that of a mid-engine machine, though it could technically hold that title with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels. That would certainly explain the lack of any vents on the front of this proposed Mustang.

In this instance, we suspect the absence of such features is due to this being a basic concept. In that respect it’s certainly attractive, and the large side scoops ahead of the rear wheels are a hallmark Mustang design element. They’re extremely large here, but if there’s a 5.0-liter V8 engine to feed behind the driver, such vents are absolutely necessary.

Of course, the likelihood of Ford ever making a mid-engine Mustang is beyond remote. Ford already has its mid-engine machine in the GT supercar, though admittedly it’s priced in a completely different universe from the current Corvette. However, Ford did see fit to turn the Mustang into an electric four-door crossover, so hey, anything is possible.

Hit the source link below to see other angles and information for this curious pony car creation.