It’s never boring at Audi’s performance division. The engineers and test drivers behind the RS cars of the Ingolstadt-based automaker are currently working on a number of new models, including this - the next-generation RS3 Sedan. Seen here is a new prototype, spied entering the Nurburgring for a high-speed test session.

As you can see in the attached gallery below, the performance sedan is still wearing a full-body camouflage but all the production bits and pieces seem to be in place. Obviously, these are the final headlights and taillights, while the design of the rear diffuser seems somewhat unfinished. In general, we can’t comment on the final appearance of the new RS3 Sedan until we see the final product but these spy shots provide a good look at the overall stance of the car.

Gallery: Audi RS3 Sedan spy photos

14 Photos

Needless to say, enthusiasts will be much more interested in what’s happening under the hood. We can all but confirm a version of Audi’s famous five-cylinder turbo engine will be taking a central place in the engine bay, probably delivering something in the region of 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque to match the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback.

Just like with the rest of the A3 performance models, power will reach all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. According to German media, there could be an even more powerful Performance version with as much as 444 hp (331 kW). Obviously, nothing has been confirmed at this point.

With the new A3 Sedan already out, we could be looking at a debut for the RS variant at some point in the first half of next year.